HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €109.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €109.00 ($122.47) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HFG. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($86.52) target price on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($129.21) price objective on HelloFresh in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €94.01 ($105.63).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of ETR:HFG traded up €4.26 ($4.79) on Wednesday, hitting €85.72 ($96.31). 1,137,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,734. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €46.84 ($52.63) and a 52 week high of €97.50 ($109.55). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €82.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of €83.38. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion and a PE ratio of 46.19.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.