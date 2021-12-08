HempCoin Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and $550.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,865.82 or 0.99901875 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00049191 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00033057 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $429.91 or 0.00861289 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,364,253 coins and its circulating supply is 264,229,103 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

