Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT) Increases Dividend to GBX 23.50 Per Share

Henderson European Focus Trust plc (LON:HEFT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Henderson European Focus Trust’s previous dividend of $9.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Henderson European Focus Trust stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,630 ($21.62). 38,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,864. Henderson European Focus Trust has a one year low of GBX 1,355.20 ($17.97) and a one year high of GBX 1,687.63 ($22.38). The firm has a market cap of £348.12 million and a P/E ratio of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,604.08.

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

