HEROcoin (PLAY) Trading Down 29.3% This Week

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0330 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $8.21 million and approximately $20,005.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

