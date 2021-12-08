Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.71. 13,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,422,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $878.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.33% and a negative net margin of 264.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 480,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 89,339 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 32,251 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,421,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,644,000 after purchasing an additional 517,367 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 19.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 387.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

