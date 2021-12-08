Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Hess worth $13,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hess by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after buying an additional 2,970,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,592,633,000 after purchasing an additional 173,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,826,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,905,907,000 after purchasing an additional 247,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,593,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $776,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,577 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess stock opened at $79.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.94 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day moving average of $79.63. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

