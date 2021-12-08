Hiblocks (HIBS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $172,940.00

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Hiblocks has a market cap of $31.51 million and $172,940.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00058332 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,370.12 or 0.08664407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00062293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00080297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,376.11 or 0.99878077 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

