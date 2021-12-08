Hifi Finance (MFT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $19.46 Million

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. In the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. One Hifi Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hifi Finance has a total market cap of $102.80 million and approximately $19.46 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hifi Finance

Hifi Finance (MFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Hifi Finance Coin Trading

