High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.85 Million

Brokerages expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) to announce $41.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.04 million to $43.01 million. High Tide reported sales of $18.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 122.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that High Tide will report full year sales of $144.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.80 million to $146.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $285.13 million, with estimates ranging from $238.60 million to $332.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover High Tide.
High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). High Tide had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 21.02%.
Shares of HITI stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. High Tide has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $13.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000.
About High Tide
High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.
