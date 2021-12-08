High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.85 Million

Brokerages expect High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) to announce $41.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.04 million to $43.01 million. High Tide reported sales of $18.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 122.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that High Tide will report full year sales of $144.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.80 million to $146.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $285.13 million, with estimates ranging from $238.60 million to $332.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover High Tide.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). High Tide had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 21.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HITI shares. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of High Tide in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.75 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of High Tide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of High Tide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of HITI stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. High Tide has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $13.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on High Tide (HITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.