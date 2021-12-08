Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HI. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.05. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

In other Hillenbrand news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

