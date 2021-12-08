Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.870-$0.940 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HI. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE HI opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49. Hillenbrand has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 8.72%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

In other news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

