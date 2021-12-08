Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Shares Down 1.2%

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA)’s share price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $67.50 and last traded at $67.65. Approximately 445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.47.

About Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA)

Hills Bancorporation is a holding company, which provides commercial banking services through its subsidiary, Hills Bank. It offers personal and business checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposits. Its portfolio includes agricultural, commercial and financial, real estate, loans to individuals, and obligations of state and political subdivisions.

