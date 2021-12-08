Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 2.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Greif by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Greif by 4.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Greif by 9.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. 46.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GEF opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.16 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day moving average of $63.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

