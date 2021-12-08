Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys New Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,402,000 after purchasing an additional 163,284 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,275,000 after purchasing an additional 240,345 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 16,354.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 484,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 481,951 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 558.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

EVTC stock opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.89. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $50.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.25.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.