Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 82.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74,800 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $91.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average of $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $93.09.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 6.76%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

