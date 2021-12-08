Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $335.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.65 and a 200 day moving average of $253.17. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.16 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIA. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.93.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

