Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of AssetMark Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,475,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,027,000 after buying an additional 113,189 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $50,463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,680,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,119,000 after buying an additional 50,616 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after buying an additional 314,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 515,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,919,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMK. TheStreet raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AssetMark Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other AssetMark Financial news, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $903,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $783,353.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,132. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $29.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 848.33 and a beta of 1.12.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

