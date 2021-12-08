Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $1 Million in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,143 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Richardson Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 245.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 24.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $33,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,668 shares of company stock valued at $266,476 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a market cap of $148.99 million, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.52. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Richardson Electronics Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

