Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 60,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kadant by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Kadant by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $235.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.55 and a 52 week high of $240.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.19 and a 200-day moving average of $200.09. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

KAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.44, for a total value of $976,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $379,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,910 shares of company stock worth $11,001,835. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

