Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $631,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OTTR stock opened at $66.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $71.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.59.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $316.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.63 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OTTR shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

