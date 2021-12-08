Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of XPEL by 75.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after acquiring an additional 456,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of XPEL by 217.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 113,861 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,699,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of XPEL by 154.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 66,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000. Institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.03. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.74 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 2.20.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 15,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $1,091,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Constantine sold 30,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $2,366,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 415,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,654,470. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

