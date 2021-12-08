Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,465,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,324,000 after purchasing an additional 111,796 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,037,000 after acquiring an additional 74,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 812,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,408,000 after acquiring an additional 510,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

FLOW stock opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.50. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.67.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

