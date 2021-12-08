Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 413,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in TowneBank by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 53,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TowneBank by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 35,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in TowneBank by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOWN opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.75. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $34.32.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $170.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.02 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.52%. Research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

