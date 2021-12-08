Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Belden by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Belden by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Belden by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,464,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Belden by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,600,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,526,000 after acquiring an additional 189,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Belden news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 4,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.42 per share, for a total transaction of $249,489.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.35.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.72 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.49%.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

