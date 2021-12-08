Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sets New 12-Month High at $406.18

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $406.18 and last traded at $392.37, with a volume of 7902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $396.36.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.98. The firm has a market cap of $835.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The savings and loans company reported $6.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 53.81%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.17. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

About Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

