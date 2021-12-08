Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.52 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.2% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 76,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $171.18 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $171.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

