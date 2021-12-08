Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 53 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 54 to CHF 53 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday, September 17th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Holcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Holcim from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Get Holcim alerts:

Holcim stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 93,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,795. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. Holcim has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.