Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 322,035 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of Holly Energy Partners worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 202,936 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,717,000 after buying an additional 3,049,403 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after buying an additional 2,912,562 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.03.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $122.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HEP. Barclays downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

