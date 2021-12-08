Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.61

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.61 and traded as high as C$42.33. Home Capital Group shares last traded at C$41.78, with a volume of 196,584 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Home Capital Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 8.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$40.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.61.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 5.2700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan Roy Hibben acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$37.50 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at C$555,000.

About Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

