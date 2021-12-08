Homrich & Berg Purchases 319,191 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Homrich & Berg raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,963,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 29.7% of Homrich & Berg’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Homrich & Berg owned 0.49% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,324,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.95. 53,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,814,038. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.82. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $188.60 and a 52 week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

