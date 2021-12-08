Honest (HNST) Price Hits $0.0197 on Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Honest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $3,685.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00059012 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.76 or 0.08739802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00062470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00081812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,193.66 or 1.00844497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

