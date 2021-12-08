Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 9th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $162.52 million for the quarter.

Shares of HOFT opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. Hooker Furniture has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $295.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 303.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 57,234 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hooker Furniture by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 132.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 8.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

