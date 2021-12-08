Hord (HORD) Trading 32.5% Lower This Week

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Hord has a market capitalization of $12.12 million and approximately $434,347.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hord has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. One Hord coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00058048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,387.65 or 0.08664996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00061101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00082165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,764.64 or 1.00253100 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,681,828 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.