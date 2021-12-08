Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.82.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $102.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.77.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,832 shares of company stock worth $27,641,442 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

