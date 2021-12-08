Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.82.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

HZNP opened at $102.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.28 and a 200 day moving average of $103.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $2,507,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total value of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,832 shares of company stock worth $27,641,442 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.