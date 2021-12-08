Hormel Foods (HRL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $42.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.03%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

