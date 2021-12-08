Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.82. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hoshizaki from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Hoshizaki alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.78.

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Hoshizaki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoshizaki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.