Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Purchased by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.27% of Hostess Brands worth $6,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

TWNK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.52. 7,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,885. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.