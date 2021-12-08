Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Trading Down 3.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) were down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $97.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Houlihan Lokey traded as low as $104.40 and last traded at $104.62. Approximately 5,821 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 342,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.76.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.21. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.71.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

About Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.