Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 9th. Hovnanian Enterprises has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $690.68 million for the quarter.
Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $104.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.13. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $146.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.41.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.
