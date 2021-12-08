HSBC’s (HSBA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

HSBA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 620 ($8.22) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 500 ($6.63) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.43) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.10) to GBX 484 ($6.42) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 487.75 ($6.47).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC stock opened at GBX 437.10 ($5.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.92 billion and a PE ratio of 10.67. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 344.46 ($4.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.13). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 417.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 416.38.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.76) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($222,455.93).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.