Hudbay Minerals (HBM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Hudbay Minerals (TSE: HBM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 12/6/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.00.
- 11/24/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/24/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$11.50 to C$12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/22/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/22/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/18/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$17.50.
- 11/5/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00.
- 11/4/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/19/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$13.00.
- 10/12/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50.
Shares of HBM traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.04. 718,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,998. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.33.
Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$451.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.
