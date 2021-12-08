Hudbay Minerals (HBM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Hudbay Minerals (TSE: HBM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/6/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.00.

11/24/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$11.50 to C$12.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/22/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$17.50.

11/5/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$11.00.

11/4/2021 – Hudbay Minerals was given a new C$12.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$13.00.

10/12/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50.

Shares of HBM traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.04. 718,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,998. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.70 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.33.

Get Hudbay Minerals Inc alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$451.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.