Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to post $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.77. Humana reported earnings per share of ($2.30) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $20.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.50 to $20.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $23.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $24.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Humana.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.51.

NYSE HUM traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $431.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. Humana has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $430.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.52%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.