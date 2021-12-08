Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $503.51.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $433.01 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $434.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

