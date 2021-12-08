Humaniq Market Cap Tops $1.70 Million (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $49,647.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00044237 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.12 or 0.00221419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

HMQ is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

