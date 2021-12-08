Humanscape Reaches Market Capitalization of $252.92 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $252.92 million and approximately $36.69 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00044160 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.06 or 0.00218362 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 711,409,623 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars.

