HUNT (HUNT) Market Cap Reaches $100.61 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 8th. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001808 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HUNT has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $100.61 million and approximately $27.82 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

