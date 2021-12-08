Huntsman Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,240 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 54% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,109 put options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.77.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $32.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,458. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

