Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Down 11.9% This Week

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $50,491.75 or 0.99897387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $2.01 billion and $4.81 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00057758 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,369.13 or 0.08644286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00061819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00080742 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,775.45 or 1.00458679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

