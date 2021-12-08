Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Huron Consulting Group worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 41.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HURN opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $224.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HURN shares. TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

